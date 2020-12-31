Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Trading Up 2.2%

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) was up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.41 and last traded at C$11.40. Approximately 10,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 25,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOM.U shares. National Bank Financial set a C$12.00 price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.43. The firm has a market cap of C$267.62 million and a PE ratio of 5.27.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

