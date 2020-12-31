BTIG Research Boosts Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Price Target to $157.00

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $151.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.28% from the stock’s current price.

PFPT has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Summit Insights downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

PFPT opened at $136.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.55 and a beta of 1.28. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $137.84.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $3,379,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,942,650.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,091.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,115 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,639 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 129.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 40.4% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

