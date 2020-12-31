BTU Metals Corp. (BTU.V) (CVE:BTU) Stock Price Down 2.9%

BTU Metals Corp. (BTU.V) (CVE:BTU) dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 184,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 561,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$16.80 million and a P/E ratio of -20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 13.32, a current ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

BTU Metals Corp. (BTU.V) Company Profile (CVE:BTU)

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 19,723 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

