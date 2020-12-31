BTU Metals Corp. (BTU.V) (CVE:BTU) Stock Price Down 2.9%

BTU Metals Corp. (BTU.V) (CVE:BTU) was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 184,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 561,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 13.32, a current ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a market cap of C$16.80 million and a P/E ratio of -20.63.

About BTU Metals Corp. (BTU.V) (CVE:BTU)

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 19,723 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BTU Metals Corp. (BTU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTU Metals Corp. (BTU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.