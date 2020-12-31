Bull Horn (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) Trading Up 10%

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU)’s stock price was up 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $11.77. Approximately 747,760 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 540% from the average daily volume of 116,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12.

About Bull Horn (OTCMKTS:BHSEU)

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Bull Horn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bull Horn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.