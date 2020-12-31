Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $257.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Burlington Stores have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Although the company reported better-than-expected results in third-quarter fiscal 2020, its top line continued to decline year over year. The top line fell year over year mainly owing to soft comparable-store sales. Sales trends were challenging in August due to a deficiency in inventory levels and late back-to-school purchases. Management also stated that the fourth quarter was off to a weak start with comps declining low-double digits through Nov 24. Nonetheless, it saw early encouraging signs with respect to Burlington 2.0 Off-Price Full Potential Strategy. This strategy focuses on improving the execution of the off-price model. Going ahead, it continues to plan the business conservatively, with a focus on tight control over liquidity, inventory and costs.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $260.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.30 and a 200 day moving average of $207.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.09 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $264.48.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,581,960.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,942.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,061,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

