C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCCC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.62.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($17.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($16.92). The company had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William Mckee bought 5,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $99,997.00. Also, Director Marc A. Cohen bought 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,570.00.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma, peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma.

