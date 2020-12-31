Caesarstone Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,074 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,527% compared to the average daily volume of 66 put options.

CSTE stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $439.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $123.92 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Caesarstone by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Caesarstone by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Caesarstone by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Caesarstone by 376.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Caesarstone by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

CSTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

