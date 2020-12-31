Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.81

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRNCY shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Cairn Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

