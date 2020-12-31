Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $47.51

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.51 and traded as low as $39.87. Calian Group shares last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 906 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90.

About Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF)

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

