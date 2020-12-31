California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires New Shares in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Applied Molecular Transport at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at $154,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at $212,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter worth about $300,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.00. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $36.21.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Molecular Transport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.