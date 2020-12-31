California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 14,238 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 18.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 54.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth $90,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth $184,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 34.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 68,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 11.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $20.32 on Thursday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. The business had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

