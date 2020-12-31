California State Teachers Retirement System Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 659,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,470,000 after acquiring an additional 479,977 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 736.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 494,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 435,300 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,082,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after acquiring an additional 337,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $965.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 2.48.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $254.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.85 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHEF shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $41,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

