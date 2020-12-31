California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,479 Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FREQ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,256,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,558,000 after buying an additional 222,222 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 110.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 100,525 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

FREQ stock opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -53.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $303,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 317,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,632,786.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $47,756.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,854,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,296 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

