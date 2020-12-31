California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Century Aluminum worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.3% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 47.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 4.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CENX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Century Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $161,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $114,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,189 shares of company stock worth $663,366 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CENX opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.51.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.40 million. Analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.