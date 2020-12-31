Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Up 5.4%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s share price shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.87 and last traded at $13.60. 2,390,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,336,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.49. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. The firm had revenue of $290.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.70 million. Analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.