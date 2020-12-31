Canaccord Genuity Raises Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target to $72.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.57.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $60.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $64.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 0.23.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $78,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gene Liau sold 1,649 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $65,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,265 shares of company stock worth $15,039,426 in the last 90 days. 54.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 56.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $255,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.