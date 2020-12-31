Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.12.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.43. The stock had a trading volume of 63,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,792. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 12.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

