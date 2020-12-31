Candente Copper Corp. (DNT.TO) (TSE:DNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.12

Candente Copper Corp. (DNT.TO) (TSE:DNT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 274000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Candente Copper Corp. (DNT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

