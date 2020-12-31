Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on CFPZF shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canfor from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canfor from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canfor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Get Canfor alerts:

CFPZF stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. Canfor has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.