Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

CAJ opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Canon has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $28.18.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canon will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Canon by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canon by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 573,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 165,560 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Canon by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Canon during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,197,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canon by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

