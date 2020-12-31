Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anavex Life Sciences in a report issued on Tuesday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.68).

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.45 million, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.69.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $693,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $557,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.