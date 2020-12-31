Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $115.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $86.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.11. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Gregory Bailey sold 6,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $530,716.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,588,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,188,830.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 23,500 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,793,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,791.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,097 shares of company stock worth $7,218,883 in the last 90 days. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.6% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

