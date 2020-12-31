Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note issued on Monday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXGN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of NXGN opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 113.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

In related news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,636,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,029,000 after acquiring an additional 693,452 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 175,916 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $1,986,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,546,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,896,000 after acquiring an additional 135,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 113,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

