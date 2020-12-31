Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on GW Pharmaceuticals plc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.80) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.16). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.71) EPS.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GWPH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.31.

GWPH stock opened at $116.09 on Thursday. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $67.98 and a 52-week high of $144.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.49 and a beta of 2.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 18,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 307,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $2,604,648.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,511,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,735,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $55,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 980,832 shares of company stock worth $9,901,832 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

