CareTech Holdings PLC (CTH.L) (LON:CTH) Hits New 52-Week High at $518.00

Shares of CareTech Holdings PLC (CTH.L) (LON:CTH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 518 ($6.77) and last traded at GBX 516 ($6.74), with a volume of 302878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 498 ($6.51).

The company has a market cap of £590.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 476.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 444.28.

CareTech Holdings PLC (CTH.L) Company Profile (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adults Services segment offers learning disabilities, mental health, autism and aspergers, physical disabilities, and brain injury rehabilitation services.

