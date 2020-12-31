Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.18

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.18 and traded as high as $19.17. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 880,436 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.26.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

In related news, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUK. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 747.8% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,420,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781,494 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,099,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 180.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 152,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 97,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

