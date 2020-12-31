Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will announce $426.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $428.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $424.54 million. Carrols Restaurant Group reported sales of $397.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $407.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.16 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.

TAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

TAST stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.28. 628,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,954. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $327.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14.

In related news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 56,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $295,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

