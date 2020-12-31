Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.61 Million

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will announce $426.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $428.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $424.54 million. Carrols Restaurant Group reported sales of $397.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $407.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.16 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.

TAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

TAST stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.28. 628,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,954. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $327.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14.

In related news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 56,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $295,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.