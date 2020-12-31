Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.31

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $85.31 and traded as high as $96.86. Carter’s shares last traded at $95.27, with a volume of 333,579 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

Get Carter's alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $168,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $1,632,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,820 shares of company stock worth $5,826,013. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 66.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,410,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $292,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,989 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the second quarter worth $30,124,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Carter’s by 1,501.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 241,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,888,000 after purchasing an additional 226,189 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 31.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 832,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 199,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 829.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter’s Company Profile (NYSE:CRI)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.