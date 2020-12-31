carVertical Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,013.00 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. One carVertical token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $14,013.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00039809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.53 or 0.00295924 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00015198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.89 or 0.02012631 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

