Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Down 5.3%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s share price was down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.79. Approximately 1,729,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,263,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright raised Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Maxim Group raised Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $173.43 million, a PE ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.