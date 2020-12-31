Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Trading Down 8.5%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) shares fell 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.07 and last traded at $66.83. 700,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average session volume of 206,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.05.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSTL. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -404.74 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.05.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 18,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $962,569.60. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 78,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $4,566,762.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,682 shares of company stock valued at $23,286,124. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

