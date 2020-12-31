Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.34. Castor Maritime shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 11,426,809 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $450,720.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16.

Castor Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

