C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Trading Up 5.3%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CCGGY)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.81. Approximately 618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCGGY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Investec lowered shares of C&C Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

