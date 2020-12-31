Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.59

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.59 and traded as high as $40.01. Cedar Fair shares last traded at $39.71, with a volume of 287,546 shares.

FUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.21.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by ($0.43). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 119.04%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 46.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels.

