CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVM opened at $12.02 on Thursday. CEL-SCI has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96.

In other news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $127,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,664.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered CEL-SCI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

