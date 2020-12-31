Celer Network Market Cap Hits $22.50 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $22.50 million and $3.84 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, Binance and TOKOK.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00038805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.38 or 0.00272703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00024963 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $554.39 or 0.01928821 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,283,347 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, TOKOK, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

