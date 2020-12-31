Celer Network Price Tops $0.0044 on Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, TOKOK, Gate.io and Binance. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $23.17 million and $2.80 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celer Network has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00038619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.71 or 0.00291806 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00015036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00024793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $579.31 or 0.01995653 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,283,347 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Bilaxy, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.