Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) Trading 0.9% Higher

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.33. 874,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 669,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a market cap of $4.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.01.

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellect Biotechnology stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) by 198.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.76% of Cellect Biotechnology worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

Cellect Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOP)

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

