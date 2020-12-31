Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) Trading 0.9% Higher

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.33. 874,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 669,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a market cap of $4.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.01.
Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.
Cellect Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOP)
Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.
Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Cellect Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellect Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.