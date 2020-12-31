CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $43.92 on Thursday. CEVA has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,392.00 and a beta of 1.17.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 115.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,898,000 after buying an additional 598,668 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 138.4% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 363,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after buying an additional 210,763 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 467.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 132,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 109,293 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CEVA by 6.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

