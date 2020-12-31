Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CBA.V) (CVE:CBA) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Shares of Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CBA.V) (CVE:CBA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.12. Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CBA.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 45,000 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.17 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a current ratio of 0.00 and a quick ratio of 0.00.

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CBA.V) Company Profile (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, polymetallic, tantalum, and REE deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Eagle Rock, Plomp Farm, and Separation Rapids properties, as well as a 50% interest in the Parkin joint venture property located in Ontario.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CBA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CBA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.