ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.72 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ChannelAdvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.04.

NYSE ECOM opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $472.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.43 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $760,650.00. Also, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $84,341.28. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,491. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 548.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 194.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

