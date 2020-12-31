Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,181 Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Systemax worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Systemax during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Systemax during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Systemax by 403.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Systemax in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Systemax in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYX stock opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00. Systemax Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.24. Systemax had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Systemax Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

SYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In other Systemax news, SVP Ritesh Chaturbedi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $113,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,654.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barry Litwin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $715,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,354 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,180 in the last ninety days. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

