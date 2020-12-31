Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,015 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORR opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $787.20 million, a PE ratio of 62.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.53. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $108.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.50 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FORR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 11,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $456,975.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Galford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $341,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,654 shares of company stock worth $1,441,813. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

