Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,932 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Momo were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Momo by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Momo by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 258,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 115,572 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Momo by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 842,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 436,258 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Momo by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Momo by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,588,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,619,000 after purchasing an additional 344,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

Shares of MOMO opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.50. Momo Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $40.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

