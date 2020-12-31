Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Molecular Templates worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,477,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,951,000 after purchasing an additional 566,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,514,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after acquiring an additional 539,289 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,345,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 520,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,946,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,176,000 after buying an additional 268,381 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. The business had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTEM. BidaskClub raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Templates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,855,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,990,745.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $814,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,304,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,612,256.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,000 over the last ninety days. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

