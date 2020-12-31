Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,220 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,220 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 114.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 41.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 141.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 69.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTES opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.68. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $712.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.08 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GTES shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

