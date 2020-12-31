Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 14,040 Shares of Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of Spark Energy worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 185,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 34,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Spark Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 74,146 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 486,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 74,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 24,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. 24.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spark Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO James G. Jones II sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $70,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James G. Jones II sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $47,721.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,812 shares of company stock valued at $349,701. Corporate insiders own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spark Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of Spark Energy stock opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $337.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.72. Spark Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.63 million for the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 39.74%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.