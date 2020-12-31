Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,594 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,142 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The First of Long Island were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The First of Long Island by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in The First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in The First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The First of Long Island by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLIC shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The First of Long Island has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In other news, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 7,985 shares of company stock valued at $142,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

FLIC opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $25.53.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.28 million. Research analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

The First of Long Island Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

