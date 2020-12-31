Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $378,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 18.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $458,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 270,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

DCOM stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $521.50 million, a P/E ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $51.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCOM. BidaskClub upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

